These 3 Stocks Benefit From Student Loan Repayments, but Only 1 Is a Long-Term Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In response to the pandemic and its pressures on the economy, the federal government paused student loan payments and interest accruals. The action gave millions of Americans a temporary reprieve. As part of the debt ceiling deal reached earlier this year, those same millions of Americans will soon have to begin repaying student loans. In a related matter, the Supreme Court recently ruled against President Joe Biden's efforts to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for qualified borrowers.The stocks of companies that specialize in student loans got a boost from the news that student loan payments will resume in October. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI), and SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) all saw their stock prices jump.But only one of these three stocks is a long-term buy. Here's what you need to know.Continue reading