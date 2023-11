These 3 Stocks Could Be Lifelines for Your Portfolio in a Recession

There's been a fair amount of chatter lately among pundits and experts that the global economy may be on course to sidestep the recession some had feared would result from central banks' inflation-fighting efforts, and instead make the "soft landing" those institutions had been aiming for. The stock market is reflecting this growing optimism. The S&P 500 is now up 10% from last month's low and is back to 26% above last October's bottom. We may be OK after all.It would be unwise, however, to completely dismiss the possibility of a recession, and to fail to plan for the market bearishness such events can cause. Typically, recessions are trouble for stocks -- but this trio of tickers could actually thrive on economic weakness.Unlike most other retailers, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) isn't vulnerable to the crimped consumer spending that typically accompanies a recession. That's because more than half of its revenue comes from the sale of groceries, which people are going to purchase regardless of the economic environment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel