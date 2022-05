These 3 Stocks Could Be Next on Warren Buffett's Shopping List

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the market having a brutal start to the year, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock outperforming on a relative basis, Warren Buffett has seemingly switched gears from repurchasing Berkshire's stock to buying shares of public equities, after a long dry spell. Berkshire spent $51.1 billion on U.S. equities in the first quarter, versus $9.7 in sales. And we also know Berkshire continued to purchase stocks in April, buying an 11.5% stake HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), which had to be disclosed.We know Buffett was buying lots of oil stocks in the first quarter and into April, and there are indications that another $10 billion went to financial stocks and another $600 million into Apple. Buffett is also playing merger arbitrage currently, with a $5.6 billion bet that Activision Blizzard will soon be acquired by Microsoft. Given the sell-off in technology and consumer discretionary stocks in the first quarter, these sectors could be next, with the following names potentially on Buffett's buy list.Continue reading