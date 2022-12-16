|
These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners
Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. But rather than pile into the energy and industrial stocks that have gotten popular, consider beaten-down technology stocks that will likely produce stellar returns from their current prices.That's right; sometimes, you should skate to where the puck will be, not where it is now. Markets typically have cycles, and the rising interest rates and threats of a recession that have fueled the decline in these stocks will eventually subside. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023.Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts. The COVID-19 pandemic was in its opening stages; the stock market was in turmoil. Yet, those who did it have been handsomely rewarded. That $10,000 invested in Alphabet shares on that day would have grown to $15,790 today -- a healthy 58% return.Continue reading
