Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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10.06.2026 15:30:00
These 3 Stocks Have Been the Hottest Buys on the Nasdaq-100 This Year, and Here's Why They Could Still Go Higher
Tech stocks continue to be hot buys on Wall Street due to artificial intelligence (AI) and all the opportunities that it is opening up for their businesses. Thus far in 2026, the Nasdaq Composite, which features many big names in tech, has risen by more than 10%, outpacing the S&P 500's 8% gain. More specifically, there have been some significant gains from stocks on the Nasdaq-100 index, which features the largest stocks on the exchange. Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) are all up more than 200% as of Tuesday's close and are the top performers on the index. And while their gains have been stellar, here's why they could still rise higher this year and over the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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