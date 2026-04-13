The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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13.04.2026 09:41:00
These 3 Stocks Have Crushed the Market, and the Next 10 Years Could Be Even Better
When you're looking for top-performing stocks, "Magnificent Seven" names like Nvidia or Tesla may be the ones that first come to mind. Yet while such investments have performed well over the past decade, scores of stocks across many industries have generated returns equal to or greater than those of these technology behemoths.Furthermore, while those tech-focused megacaps may have benefited greatly from the emergence of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend, it is possible that they'll generate far more modest gains from here.However, certain top-performing stocks have the durable competitive advantages to keep outpacing the market in the decade ahead. Here's why I think that group includes Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Visa (NYSE: V).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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