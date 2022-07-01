These 3 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Businesses in evolving or growing industries are attractive to investors because of their growth prospects. Moreover, in an economic downturn or a bear market, such companies, or growth stocks, usually trade at bargain prices, making them doubly attractive to long-term investors. In the healthcare sector, robotic surgery giant Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), medical devices manufacturer and distributor Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are rising stars with bright prospects. While all three have established a name in their respective fields, they are constantly looking for further growth opportunities. So let's dive deeper into these companies and see why they have much more room to grow. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading