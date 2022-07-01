|
01.07.2022 13:35:00
These 3 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run
Businesses in evolving or growing industries are attractive to investors because of their growth prospects. Moreover, in an economic downturn or a bear market, such companies, or growth stocks, usually trade at bargain prices, making them doubly attractive to long-term investors. In the healthcare sector, robotic surgery giant Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), medical devices manufacturer and distributor Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are rising stars with bright prospects. While all three have established a name in their respective fields, they are constantly looking for further growth opportunities. So let's dive deeper into these companies and see why they have much more room to grow. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!