28.03.2022 13:45:00
These 3 Stocks Have Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
So far in 2022, the S&P 500 is down over 5%. While nobody wants a negative return on their investment, the S&P's year-to-date performance has been significantly better than many well-known growth stocks. In the short term, investing in the overall market has been a winning strategy. Over the long term, however, investing in the right individual stocks can provide shareholders with outsize gains.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have all underperformed the market by over 30% in 2022. With a recent track record like that, one might assume they're not good investments. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Every company experiences down periods with their stock price. Investors who can look beyond the market movements and into the businesses themselves can find enticing buying opportunities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
