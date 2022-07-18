|
18.07.2022 12:59:00
These 3 Stocks Have Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Many investors are running from the market this year. This is perfectly understandable; investing in a down market is maddening. But intelligent long-term investors know better than to try to time the bottom. Multiple reputable studies show that those who continue to invest during tough times post much larger profits over time. That doesn't mean we should blindly throw money at any stock. While all companies deal with challenges, some are in much better situations than others, as is the case of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL). Microsoft stock has total returns over the last five years of over 270% compared to just 69% for the S&P 500. However, the stock has fallen nearly 25% in 2022 which is more than the broader market. The stock may be down, but business is booming. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,65
|1,58%