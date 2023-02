These 3 Stocks Have Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just because a stock lags behind the broader market doesn't make it a good or bad investment. You need to dig a little more deeply to understand what's going on. Here's why Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) laggard performance over the past year could make it a good addition to your portfolio -- and why Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) are best avoided.Stanley Black & Decker is an industrial company that makes tools. It has a highly cyclical business with notable exposure to retail customers, which tends to lead to very rapid business downturns.That's exactly what took place in 2022, when adjusted earnings fell to $4.62 per share from $10.48 in 2021. It's going to be another bad year in 2023, as well with management guiding to adjusted earnings of zero to $2 per share.