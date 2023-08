These 3 Stocks Have Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?

After a difficult 2022, the market has recovered this year, with the S&P 500 up 13% so far. Most growth stocks have outperformed or are on par with the market, attracting investors' attention. There are, however, a few that have underperformed but have a lot of potential buried in them.Bargain-priced stocks can sometimes be a great place for savvy investors to explore for opportunities. Let's take a look at three top stocks that have fallen short of the market this year. Is it time to buy them?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel