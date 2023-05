These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Famed Investor Warren Buffett once said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Buffett's mentor Benjamin Graham also declared that "in the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." In other words, investors shouldn't blindly pay the wrong price for the right company.Many investors learned that lesson the hard way over the last 18 months or so when concerns about rising interest rates helped pop the bubbly valuations of many higher-growth tech stocks. However, many popular tech stocks still look a bit pricey after that steep pullback. Today, I'll examine three of those stocks -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they deserve to trade at lower valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading