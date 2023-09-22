|
22.09.2023 22:00:00
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Wall Street has become particularly bullish about tech stocks this year, with advances in artificial intelligence (AI) sending shares in many companies skyrocketing. The industry has massive potential, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030 per Grand View Research. The technology will likely boost multiple industries, including cloud computing, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer tech.However, a recent bull run means short-term growth for many AI companies is already priced into their stocks. As a result, those interested in investing in the booming market will want to steer clear of some companies that aren't offering much value.So here are three stocks that might be getting a little too expensive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!