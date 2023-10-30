|
30.10.2023 17:35:00
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Anytime a stock is already trading at an inflated valuation, the potential for significant price appreciation shrinks. Worse yet, overpaying for a stock increases the risk of losses if a company's valuation falls back to its historical average or more in line with its peers.With that in mind, here are three stocks that are starting to look a little too expensive.With a market capitalization of $2.7 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's largest publicly-traded company and a particularly notable example of an expensive stock. Its shares have generated a total return of 31% so far in 2023, handily outpacing the S&P 500's total return of 9%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
