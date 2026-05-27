Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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27.05.2026 18:00:00
These 3 Stocks Recently Hit New 52-Week Lows. Could They Be Bargain Buys?
When a stock hits a new 52-week low, it can be due to several factors, including a poor business performance or broader macroeconomic conditions weighing on its valuation. A stock that's fallen to a new low isn't always going to recover, but it may not always be destined to go even lower, either. It's important to consider the context and to understand why a stock is performing poorly. Understanding the reason can help you assess whether it's, in fact, a deal and the market may be overreacting, or whether the business is indeed facing concerning headwinds and should be avoided.Three stocks that recently hit fresh 52-week lows are AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), and PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD). Let's take a look at why they're struggling, and if they could be good bargain buys right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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