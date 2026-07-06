Nasdaq Aktie

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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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06.07.2026 14:14:43

These 3 Stocks Were the Worst Performers on the Nasdaq-100 in the First Half of 2026. Can They Rebound in the Second Half?

The first half of 2026 is in the books, and it's been a fairly strong year for the markets thus far. Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are well into positive territory with gains of about 11% and 9%, respectively. However, there are also plenty of stocks that have been struggling. The Nasdaq-100 index features the top stocks on the Nasdaq, but the three worst performers at the halfway mark are down considerably, more than 35%. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) have been the worst three stocks on the index. They're down big and might be enticing options for bargain hunters, but can they recover in the second half and be good buys today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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