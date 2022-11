These 3 Stocks Were Warren Buffett's Biggest Winners Over the Past 5 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Warren Buffett gets something right, he really gets it right. The legendary investor's stock picks through the years have helped him become one of the wealthiest people on the planet.But much of Buffett's success has stemmed from decisions he made a long time ago. What are examples of his best picks more recently? Here are Buffett's biggest winners over the past five years -- and whether or not they can keep winning in the future.In his 2021 letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders, Buffett wrote that the conglomerate had "four giants." Three of them were Berkshire subsidiaries: the company's insurance businesses (including Geico and General Re), railroad operator BNSF, and energy provider Berkshire Hathaway Energy. But Berkshire doesn't control one of those giants -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Continue reading