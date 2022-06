These 3 Stocks Will Be Key Beneficiaries of China's Reopening

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

China has recently announced it will begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Shanghai, the largest city in China, has been under extensive lockdowns for over two months now. It is also one of China's key economic and trade hubs. As businesses and factories reopen and residents move freely around the city again, international investors are also breathing a collective sigh of relief.The lockdowns have figured heavily into investor concerns and have been a frequent topic of discussion on earnings calls. Their expected effect on economic demand have caused the stocks of many companies with exposure to China to fall sharply.Now that the situation is beginning to normalize, what stocks could be key beneficiaries of the reopening? Continue reading