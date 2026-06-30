International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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30.06.2026 10:30:00
These 3 Tailwinds Could Make International Stocks Fly for Years. Should You Buy Them?
For a very long stretch, owning an index fund tracking anything other than U.S. tech stocks often felt like risking a slow tax on your portfolio. Then, 2025 broke the pattern. The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) is up by 29% in the past 12 months, well ahead of U.S. market benchmarks like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which rose by 22%.The question is whether that reversal of the normal state of affairs was a fluke, or whether it was the front edge of a trend. There are three tailwinds in particular that could imply the latter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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