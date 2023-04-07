|
07.04.2023 13:01:00
These 3 Tech Stocks Don't Need AI to Deliver Market-Beating Returns
Artificial-intelligence (AI) has dominated headlines in 2023. The excitement is understandable -- almost every third-party research report I've looked at pegs the AI market at over $1 trillion by 2030.However, I'm not ready to bet the farm on AI just yet -- there're almost certainly some overhyped AI investment options out there I'd prefer to avoid. Moreover, there are good investment ideas in the tech space that don't even need AI to beat the market. And I believe e-commerce marketplace eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), enterprise-software company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), and image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) could be three such stocks.Here's what eBay needs to do to deliver market-beating returns: Maintain its highly profitable core marketplace business and return those profits to shareholders.Continue reading
