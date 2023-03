These 3 Things Make CrowdStrike a Superb Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The current rising-interest-rate, elevated-inflation-rate market environment has many investors wary of growth stocks. but even in these uncertain times, it's good practice to not put all your eggs in one basket by buying just value stocks. Even discounted growth stocks (if you find the right ones) can supercharge portfolio returns when they hit.Nvidia, Netflix, and ServiceNow are all tech growth stocks that have created immense wealth for investors over the past 10 years, with returns of 7,450%, 1,120%, and 1,220%, respectively. What do these stocks have in common (besides all currently trading at a discount to recent all-time highs)? They are all well-run companies and they all serve secular growth industries.Another secular growth industry catching investors' attention at the moment is cybersecurity. Statista estimates that revenue in the global cybersecurity market will hit $174 billion in 2023 and grow to $262 billion by 2027. That growth potential bodes well for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), which is a premier defender against security breaches (it was named a magic quadrant leader by Gartner). It has also bested Microsoft in growth and market share for endpoint security for three consecutive years.