Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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19.07.2026 08:30:00
These 3 Words From Warren Buffett Are Great News for Alphabet Investors
In the third quarter of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) bought shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) for the first time. Some thought the position may have been initiated by Warren Buffett's investing lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler (the former has since left the conglomerate). That wasn't a bad guess. After all, Buffett has historically avoided tech stocks and has entrusted Combs and Weschler with about 10% of Berkshire's portfolio.They were responsible for the company's investment in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has been its biggest holding for years. Recent developments led others to point the finger at Greg Abel, the man who took the helm at Berkshire Hathaway after Buffett stepped down at the end of 2025, as the person responsible for initiating a position in Alphabet. After all, Berkshire has doubled down on this investment this year, pouring more funds into the tech leader in the first quarter before adding an additional $10 billion recently in a private placement.Perhaps that was Abel's way of stamping his fingerprints on Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, some thought. However, in a recent interview, Buffett said something about Berkshire's decision to buy shares in Alphabet that investors should take note of. Read on to find out more. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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