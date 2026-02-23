NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.02.2026 10:06:00
These 4 Billionaire Investors Sold Shares of AI Superstar Nvidia Ahead of Earnings -- Do They Know Something Wall Street Doesn't?
You might not realize it, but one of the most important data releases of the entire quarter took place last week. Feb. 17 marked the filing deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).A 13F provides a concise snapshot of the stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers, including high-profile billionaire investors, bought and sold in the latest quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter). Although artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have played a key role in lifting Wall Street to new heights, 13Fs show that select billionaire fund managers were active sellers of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
