These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

For those who want to enjoy retirement, there are two primary goals. First, you must protect your money. Second, you want to create passive income that helps pay your living expenses without selling your investments.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a great tool to achieve both goals. These funds are buckets of individual investments lumped under one ticker symbol. It's an easy way to diversify your nest egg, and you can build your portfolio around the funds that match your needs and risk tolerance.Here are four diverse ETFs that retirees should consider for their retirement strategy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel