08.11.2022 12:27:00
These 4 Superb Growth Stocks Are Beating the Nasdaq Bear Market: Is It Too Late to Buy?
While stocks that go hyperbolic in a bull market may garner more attention during their climb phase, companies that are capable of thriving in turbulent markets may be more valuable to investors over the long term.That second type of resilience is a critical attribute that Nasdaq-listed stocks Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), and XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) have shown so far in a brutal 2022 market.Up between 110% and 4,500% over the last five years, these four growth stocks have histories of showing strength in any environment, and they look poised to continue beating the Nasdaq during this bear market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
