|
03.07.2024 10:52:00
These 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Make Up 35.9% of the Entire Nasdaq-100 Index
The Nasdaq-100 index is made up of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It's often used as a barometer for the performance of the technology sector, but it also features stocks from the retail, healthcare, transportation, and media industries.The Nasdaq-100 is weighted by market capitalization, which means larger companies have a greater influence over its performance than smaller companies. The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a surge in the value of some of America's trillion-dollar tech stocks, and the following five now make up 35.9% of the entire index:The Nasdaq-100 is up 18.9% so far in 2024. However, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted index -- which assigns the same representation to all 100 companies regardless of size -- is up just 6.2%. The difference can be explained (in part) by the outperformance of the above five stocks, which have delivered an average return of 47.3% year to date. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|55,63
|0,85%