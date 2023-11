These 5 Companies Were Huge Winners This Earnings Season. Can the Good Times Keep Rolling?

Every quarter public companies release financial results en masse. This is called earnings season. And during peak season, hundreds of companies report every day.Therefore, it's almost impossible to keep up with all of the reports, and some good results can get overlooked. However, the market didn't miss the recent quarterly reports from insurance-technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), connected-TV platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), education marketplace Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY), financial-technology company NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS), and e-commerce software platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). These stocks have out-gained the S&P 500 by a mile since reporting financial results.Here's why these five stocks were big winners this earnings season, and how each is positioned for the future in light of recent results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel