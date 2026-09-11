These 5 ETFs Are Built for Bear Markets. History Says Now Is a Fantastic Time to Buy.

Is a stock market crash imminent? Well, no one knows for sure, but roughly 38% of investors surveyed by the American Association of Individual Investors reported expecting the stock market to decline over the coming six months (as of early September). Another worrisome sign is the S&P 500's historically high valuation. The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio was recently at 41.4, far higher than its long-term average of 17.4 and close to an all-time high of 44 reached in 1999 before the dot-com bubble turned into a crash.

It's generally not smart to jump out of the market fearing a crash -- because that's market timing -- and your timing may well be off. Instead, to calm your jitters, you might just invest in some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are built to withstand bear markets better than average investments.

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