These 7 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

If you want to be invested in stocks but don't want to spend time becoming a great stock analyzer and picker, consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They're essentially funds that work much like stocks, permitting you to buy as few or as many shares as you want via your brokerage.And if you're in or approaching retirement, you might give particular attention to dividend-focused ETFs, for the income they can provide. Heck, even those far from retirement can be well served by dividend ETFs. After all, that income doesn't have to be spent on retirement living expenses. It can simply be reinvested in more stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel