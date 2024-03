These 7 Index ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

When it comes to stock investing, many people assume that their best route to riches is to carefully pick stocks on their own. That is a way to outperform the overall stock market, but it's far easier said than done.Most people don't have the skill set to be the next Warren Buffett -- and indeed, over the past 15 years, fully 92% of all large-cap mutual funds underperformed the S&P 500 index. (The S&P 500 index is no slouch, either, averaging roughly 10% annual returns over a long period.)Simply put, most of us would do well to keep plunking meaningful sums into one or more index funds year after year -- for lots of years. Index funds can really be all you need to build a hefty nest egg for retirement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel