These 7 Stocks Touched New Highs Yesterday - Did You Ride The Momentum?

1. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

Published price: $4.55 Max. Return: 127% in 9 months

Aldeyra is a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

Two of the company's drug candidates - ADX-2191 and Reproxalap - are under FDA review.

ADX-2191 proposed for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, is under FDA review, with a decision due on June 21, 2023.

Reproxalap, proposed for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, is awaiting FDA approval, with a decision expected to be made on November 23, 2023.

ALDX was featured on our site on Jul.12, 2022, when it was trading around $4.55. The stock closed yesterday's trading at a 52-week high of $10.33.

2. Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)

Published price: $8.35 Max. Return: 187% in 6.5 months

Harrow Health is a commercial stage eyecare pharmaceutical company.

Last September, the FDA approved the company's IHEEZO 3% for ocular surface anesthesia. The product is scheduled for launch in May 2023.

HROW was featured on our site on Sep.21, 2022, when it was trading around $8.35. The stock touched a 5-year high of $24.03 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $23.54.

3. IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)

Published price: $13.73 Max. Return: 99% in 8 months

Iveric Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for retinal diseases.

The company's New Drug Application for Avacincaptad pegol (ACP) for the treatment of Geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration is under priority review by the FDA, with a decision due on August 19, 2023.

ISEE was featured on our site on Aug.10, 2022, when it was trading around $13.73. The stock touched a 5-year high of $27.41 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $27.42.

4. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Published price: $3.30 Max. Return: 69% in 13 months

Ocuphire Pharma is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. The lead drug candidate is Nyxol Eye Drops, which is under FDA review, with a decision due on September 28, 2023.

Nyxol is proposed for the reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis, (dilation of the pupil).

A phase III pivotal trial evaluating treatment efficacy and safety of Nyxol alone and Nyxol with adjunctive Low Dose Pilocarpine (LDP) therapy, dubbed VEGA-2, is ongoing. Topline data from this study is expected in the second half of 2023.

OCUP was featured on our site on Mar.15, 2022, when it was trading around $3.30. The stock touched a 52-week high of $5.59 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $5.37.

5. AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)

Published price: $9.42 Max. Return: 59% in 2 months

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company commercializing first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration.

Looking ahead to full year 2023, the company expects commercial revenue, which excludes BARDA revenue, to be in the range of $49 million to $51 million. The commercial revenue was $34.1 million in full year 2022, a 36% increase compared to 2021.

RCEL was featured on our site on Feb.10, 2023, when it was trading around $9.42. The stock touched a 52-week high of $14.97 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $14.79.

6. RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Published price: $23.47 Max. Return: 13% in 1.5 months

RadNet is a provider of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services.

A review of the company's financial statements for the past four years reveals a consistent growth in revenue year after year, with the exception of 2020, where there was a dip in revenue.

In 2019, the total revenue was $1,154 million, followed by a decrease to $1,072 million in 2020. However, the revenue bounced back in 2021 with $1,315 million and continued to grow in 2022 with $1,430 million.

RDNT was featured on our site on Mar.1, 2023, when it was trading around $23.47. The stock touched an all-time high of $26.54 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $26.41.

7. Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD)

Published Price: $8.70 Max. Return: 21% in 2.5 months

Viemed is a provider of respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services.

The financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, were reported by the company last month.

Total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $138.8 million, up from $117 million in the prior year. Net income for 2022 was $6.2 million or $0.16 per share, down from $9.1 million or $0.22 per share in 2021.

VMD was featured on our site on Feb.2, 2023, when it was trading around $8.70. The stock touched a 52-week high of $10.54 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $10.37.