Bullish Aktie

Bullish für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.06.2026 19:43:00

These 8 Words From Eli Lilly's CEO Have Wall Street Turning Bullish

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock has had quite a run lately, rising by more than 18% since April 30, comparing favorably with the bellwether S&P 500 index's 5% increase.I'm not picking that date at random. That was when Lilly published its first-quarter results and held a conference call to discuss them. I feel that one remark from company CEO David Ricks during the call was particularly encouraging -- both to analysts tracking the stock and the investors who bid it up in price.Ricks was talking about Lilly's hottest new product, Foundayo. This is the company's first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved weight loss pill. Although its indication matches that of Zepbound, Lilly's initial FDA-approved obesity drug, it's based on a different molecule (Orforglipron versus Tirzepatide). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bullish

mehr Nachrichten