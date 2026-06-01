Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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01.06.2026 19:43:00
These 8 Words From Eli Lilly's CEO Have Wall Street Turning Bullish
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock has had quite a run lately, rising by more than 18% since April 30, comparing favorably with the bellwether S&P 500 index's 5% increase.I'm not picking that date at random. That was when Lilly published its first-quarter results and held a conference call to discuss them. I feel that one remark from company CEO David Ricks during the call was particularly encouraging -- both to analysts tracking the stock and the investors who bid it up in price.Ricks was talking about Lilly's hottest new product, Foundayo. This is the company's first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved weight loss pill. Although its indication matches that of Zepbound, Lilly's initial FDA-approved obesity drug, it's based on a different molecule (Orforglipron versus Tirzepatide). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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