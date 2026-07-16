Goldman Sachs Aktie

Goldman Sachs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

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16.07.2026 21:14:00

These 8 Words From Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Are Great News for Investors

The five biggest U.S. banks reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and their results painted a very bright picture for investors. Economic activity is high across sectors, driven by incredible growth in investment banking. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) was one of the biggest winners.Goldman Sachs is the biggest investment bank in the country, and its stock is trouncing the market this year, up 31%, tripling the S&P 500's comparable gain. But the impact of a strong market and high initial public offering (IPO) activity isn't limited to Goldman Sachs and the other big banks. In his discussion of the results, CEO David Solomon remarked, "We expect this flywheel of activity to continue."That statement is great news for all investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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