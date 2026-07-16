Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
|
16.07.2026 21:14:00
These 8 Words From Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Are Great News for Investors
The five biggest U.S. banks reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and their results painted a very bright picture for investors. Economic activity is high across sectors, driven by incredible growth in investment banking. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) was one of the biggest winners.Goldman Sachs is the biggest investment bank in the country, and its stock is trouncing the market this year, up 31%, tripling the S&P 500's comparable gain. But the impact of a strong market and high initial public offering (IPO) activity isn't limited to Goldman Sachs and the other big banks. In his discussion of the results, CEO David Solomon remarked, "We expect this flywheel of activity to continue."That statement is great news for all investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Goldman Sachs
|
16.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Goldman Sachs liefert starke Geschäftszahlen - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
|
14.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)