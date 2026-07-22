Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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22.07.2026 15:30:00
These 8 Words From Warren Buffett Suggest the Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Still Has a Huge Impact on the Business
Warren Buffett may no longer be the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), but that doesn't mean the billionaire investor is no longer a big part of the business. New CEO Greg Abel has not only learned a lot from Buffett over the years and follows a similar approach, but he also continues to talk regularly with him.While Buffett is no longer in charge, he admits that he and Abel see eye to eye on what the company is doing, even going so far as to say, "He's not doing anything I don't approve of." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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