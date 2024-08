These 9 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Those of us who are approaching or entering retirement are likely thinking harder than ever about income. Social Security is great, but as of June, the average monthly retirement benefit was just $1,918 -- about $23,000 for the year. Even if you collect twice that, it's likely far less than you'd like as your total retirement income, so you should be working on amassing a hefty nest egg for retirement and thinking of how you might set up multiple income streams for your later years.One excellent source of retirement income is dividends.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool