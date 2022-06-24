|
24.06.2022 11:06:00
These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment. The latter is especially noteworthy with both the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) mired in a bear market, with respective peak declines of 24% and 34%, as of last weekend.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!