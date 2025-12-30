Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
30.12.2025 17:00:00
These AI Stocks Could Lead the Next Bull Market and They Are Still Cheap
With the S&P 500 heading for a double-digit annual gain, the current bull market isn't over. In fact, this fall, it entered its third year, and history suggests the momentum could keep on going, as past bull markets that have made it this far have gone on to advance.Still, it's important for investors to look much farther down the road and consider investing in players that may do well today and in future stock market phases. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have powered gains during the current bull market, and there's reason to believe they may be big winners during the next bull market, too. After all, analysts predict that today's AI market will climb from about $300 billion now to a couple of trillion dollars by early next decade.Now, here's the best news of all: Even though AI stocks have increased, two in particular still remain cheap, and these top tech companies could lead the next bull market. Let's check them out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
