|
24.02.2024 17:55:00
These Are Arguably the Absolute Best States for Retirees to Move to in 2024
Pulling up stakes and moving somewhere new for retirement can be a great move for some folks. But where to go?You certainly could consider moving abroad, and many have, but most Americans will stay here in the United States. Each of the 50 states has its own personality and appeal, drawbacks and attractions, and the considerations beyond that are as varied as the factors that make up each individual's very personal decision.I'm a recent retiree -- an Ohioan long living in South Carolina -- with no plans to move, but I've given it some thought and if I were to move, I'd look first at Washington and Tennessee.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!