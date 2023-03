These Are My 3 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks are moving higher so far in 2023, but many of them are still way off their highs. In fact, some of the best tech stocks are still struggling because the economy is still stubbornly in limbo. Inflation looks like it's slowing down, but the surge is still crushing consumer wallets.This is where you can put into practice all of those adages you've learned before. Be patient, have a long-term outlook, buy low and sell high, and (according to that Warren Buffett nugget) be greedy when others are fearful. Investors received many earnings updates last week, and they confirmed that some of the best stocks are still woefully below what their potential indicates. Keeping that in mind, Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) are three excellent stocks I would buy right now . Let's see why.