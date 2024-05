These are Some of the Top Holdings in Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman's Portfolio. Time to Buy?

Bill Ackman is one of the most widely followed billionaire investment managers, with 1.2 million followers on X. His following is based on a successful career as a rising star on Wall Street in the 1990s before starting his current firm Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Ackman's net worth is currently estimated at more than $4 billion, according to Forbes.Pershing Square Capital Management makes long-term investments in companies when their share prices are trading below their estimated worth. From 2004 through 2023, Pershing Square generated a 16.5% annualized return, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's 10% annualized return. Three of Pershing Square's top holdings are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Universal Music Group (OTC: UMGN.F), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). Let's dig into Ackman's reasons for sticking with these stocks and whether investors can still expect market-beating returns from here.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel