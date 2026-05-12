Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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12.05.2026 08:04:00
These Are the 10 Largest Consumer Staples Stocks in May -- How to Pick the Top Investments
As artificial intelligence (AI) disrupts industries from software to financial management, the idea of owning shares of companies that make and sell tangible products that everyday people need regularly is becoming more attractive. In addition, some of those consumer staples companies can even enhance their businesses through the use of AI. To make it easier to single out those investable ideas, here are the 10 largest consumer staples stocks ranked in order by market cap, according to Motley Fool research, as of May 1: For the top investments from the list, I'll narrow them down even further to companies with both essential products and pricing power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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