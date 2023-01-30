|
These Are the 2 Dow Stocks to Watch This Week
The stock market has had one of the best starts to a new year that investors have seen for a long time, and that has brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) to within 8% of its record highs from early 2022. The Dow held up better last year than most of its index counterparts, and even though it hasn't seen as sharp gains in January, it nevertheless has enjoyed some upward momentum.As earnings season continues, investors are watching very closely to see what will happen with some of the biggest companies in the stock market. Although many market participants will focus their attention on giants in the technology industry, a pair of companies in other industries will actually give more valuable information to investors about the current state of the economy. That's why Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) are the two Dow Jones stocks that deserve a look when they report their latest financial results.Caterpillar is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The company has scheduled its release for 6:30 a.m. ET, with a conference call to follow starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.Continue reading
