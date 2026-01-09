Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
|
10.01.2026 00:01:00
These Are the 3 Biggest Financial Stock Winners of 2025. Can They Carry the Momentum Into 2026?
When it comes to the top-performing financial stocks, a few names have gotten outsized attention this past year. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is one example. Other popular high-growth financial stocks (as well as top performers) were Dave and SoFi Technologies. While Robinhood Markets was one of the top three best-performing small-cap or larger financial stocks, some lesser-known names also made it to the top of the list: Better Home and Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) and Forge Global (NYSE: FRGE).Let's take a closer look at each one and see whether they'll remain top performers in the year ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!