These Are the 3 Fastest-Growing Stock-Split Stocks on the Planet

Since 2023 began, excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has sent all three of Wall Street's major stock indexes to fresh record-closing highs. But while AI seemingly gets all the credit, companies enacting stock splits have quickly become one of the stock market's hottest trends.A stock split is an event that allows publicly traded companies to cosmetically adjust their share price and outstanding share count by the same magnitude. Splits are purely superficial in the sense that they don't affect a company's market cap or operating performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool