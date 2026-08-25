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25.08.2026 14:00:00

These Are the 3 Largest Investors in SpaceX Stock

While retail investors should always conduct their own due diligence before purchasing any stock, it can be helpful to know who is or isn't investing alongside them.Seeing a big company or institution invest in the same stock can serve as validation for one's thesis. It can also help frame another company's relationship. For instance, Nvidia has been scrutinized for investing in key suppliers and customers.Given that Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) had the largest initial public offering ever and will make its way into many retirement folders, whether investors like it or not, it's worth knowing who else is investing in SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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