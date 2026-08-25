Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.08.2026 14:00:00
These Are the 3 Largest Investors in SpaceX Stock
While retail investors should always conduct their own due diligence before purchasing any stock, it can be helpful to know who is or isn't investing alongside them.Seeing a big company or institution invest in the same stock can serve as validation for one's thesis. It can also help frame another company's relationship. For instance, Nvidia has been scrutinized for investing in key suppliers and customers.Given that Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) had the largest initial public offering ever and will make its way into many retirement folders, whether investors like it or not, it's worth knowing who else is investing in SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
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25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
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24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
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24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
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22.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (Spiegel Online)
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21.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Handel in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|296,55
|-0,20%