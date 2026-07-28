Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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28.07.2026 18:42:06
These Are the 3 Worst-Performing Stocks on the Nasdaq-100 in 2026. Could They Be Underrated Buys Right Now?
If you're looking for top growth stocks to buy, the Nasdaq is home to plenty of them. And within the Nasdaq-100 index, you'll find a list of the 100 most valuable, non-financial stocks on the exchange. When stocks on that list go on sale, it can create some attractive buying opportunities in the process.The three worst-performing stocks on the index as of Monday's close were Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), and Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). Here's a look at whether these stocks are good buys right now, or if they could be heading even lower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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