These Are the 5 Biggest Cryptocurrency Winners of 2025. Can They Carry the Momentum Into 2026?
It was a strange year for the cryptocurrency market in 2025. All of the usual suspects -- including Bitcoin and Ethereum -- declined in value, while a number of relatively unknown cryptocurrencies soared in value.The five biggest winners of 2025 were Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), Monero (CRYPTO: XMR), Pax Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG), and MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX). But are any of them worth a place in your portfolio in 2026?Somewhat surprisingly, Bitcoin Cash -- a spinoff of Bitcoin -- soared in value by more than 30% in 2025. That's despite the fact that Bitcoin actually fell by 5% last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
