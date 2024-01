These Are the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy in 2024, According to Wall Street

The big winners of the past aren't always the big winners of the future. However, that doesn't mean that it won't be the case.In 2023, the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks ruled the stock market. Each of the seven stocks skyrocketed by 48% or more (for some, much more). But how does Wall Street think they'll perform going forward?Wall Street has some not-so-magnificent forecasts for most of the "Magnificent Seven." Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) delivered the second-biggest gain of the group last year, with its share price nearly tripling in value. The stock is off to a good start in 2024 as well, rising more than 10%. The average 12-month price target for Meta is even lower than its current share price now, though.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel