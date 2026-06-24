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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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24.06.2026 21:51:00
These Billionaire Investors Keep Betting on AI Infrastructure Despite Recession Fears
The stock market has been ripping, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all near record highs. Given this is happening while inflation is rearing its head and consumer sentiment hits all-time lows, it's making some investors uneasy.Many are rotating out of the high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) stocks fueling the market's all-time highs, but not these billionaires. Looking at the latest 13F disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there are still some major AI bulls among Wall Street's biggest names.David Tepper, Chase Coleman, and Bill Ackman have all doubled down on AI, especially infrastructure. Here's a look at what each has been up to recently.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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