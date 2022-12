These Biotech Stocks Are the Nasdaq's Big Wednesday Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were optimistic on Wednesday, sending the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up a third of a percent as of 1 p.m. ET. Even with most market participants focused on monetary policy and the Federal Reserve, long-term investors kept their eyes squarely on positive developments for the fundamental businesses of strong, promising companies.In particular, two Nasdaq biotech stocks were especially prominent on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) enjoyed solid gains on news that a key partner wants to move forward with further clinical trials, and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) enjoyed an even larger rise in its stock price as investors reacted favorably to encouraging candidate therapies.Shares of Kymera Therapeutics moved higher by 15% following the biotech company's release of clinical trial data from the phase 1 study of its KT-474 candidate treatment for skin conditions. Investors were pleased to see a path forward for the treatment, as Kymera and its development partner anticipate continuing the clinical trial process.